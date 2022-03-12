Fargo Native Heads East to Duluth

Duluth, Minn. - As the Huskies fill out roster positions for the 2022 summer season, they've added a young talent from the opposite border of Minnesota. Mike Hallquist, a sophomore infielder from Fargo, ND, is excited to join the Huskies this upcoming season after taking it upon himself to reach out to the organization. "I reached out to play for some summer teams this year, and (the Huskies) were willing to give me a shot," he said. Hallquist also noted the location-the wonderful Wade Stadium in Duluth-as a big draw to play for the Huskies.

Mike, who is now enrolled at the University of Minnesota-Crookston, played his 2021 season with Bismark State, where he appeared in 37 games for the Mystics. Over that span, the Fargo native contributed eight homeruns, 28 RBIs, was awarded 53 runs, and had five stolen bases while batting a .407 average for the team. He also contributed 10 double plays in the field for the Mystics, per their official website. When he's not playing baseball, Mike is a fan of reading and film. He also enjoys hiking and biking-two activities Duluth is a great destination for. "I look forward to meeting new people, playing great baseball, and having fun along the way!" Hallquist remarked.

We look forward to having you, Mike! Welcome to the Northwoods league.

