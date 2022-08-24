Wesselmann Sharp in 9-5 Win

August 24, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Rocky Mountain Vibes News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - A great start by Jacob Wesselmann combined with scoring outbursts by the offense was able to keep the Ogden Raptors at bay in a 9-5 victory on Tuesday evening.

It was the first time in 16 days that the Vibes hosted a game at UCHealth Park after more than two weeks on the road with stops in Ogden and Grand Junction.

Wesselmann and Ogden starter Ronny Orta were going pace for pace with each other early on tonight, and both kept the game scoreless through the first two innings.

Then both teams struck for three runs. With the bases loaded in the top of the third, Freddy Achecar slapped one to second which got past the glove of Michaels. The error scored two runs and a batter later, Brian Dansereau had an RBI groundout. Only one of the runs would be earned for Wesselmann.

The bottom of the third was very similar. A few hits but a big error brought in three. Gio Diaz and Cesar Lopez had RBI singles and an error at third on a Ulysses Cantu at-bat was the damage. Again, only one of the runs was earned.

The game would not see scoring again until the fifth. The second act to scoring three in the third for the Vibes was scoring five in the fifth. Luis Navarro and Lopez both had RBI singles, Andrew Hanson had an RBI double, and Mike Annone completed the "Abe Lincoln" by driving in two on a single.

Wesselmann had the lead for the first time in the game. He had a one-two-three sixth that saw the inning end on a strike-'em-out, throw-'em out double play. In total he went 6 IP, allowing 1 ER, and had 8 K.

Damon Ellis, Seth Davis, and Miguel Pozo went the final three innings allowing two runs (one earned). Seth Davis would have earned a hold in the game if the Pioneer League kept that statistic. After two runs came in on Ellis, there were men on second and third with just one out. Davis was able to get out of the inning and left both men on their bases.

The Vibes now trail 7-6 in the season series against the Raptors, a series last year in which they only won 2 of 12. Five games remain in the series this week, with a chance to win it outright this year.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.