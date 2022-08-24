PaddleHeads Falls into Early Hole in Loss to Mustangs
August 24, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release
Billings, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads opened up a 6-game set opposite the Billings Mustangs on Tuesday night at Dehler Park. The Mustangs would assert themselves in the early going, leading by as many as 7 runs in the sixth inning. Missoula's offense would battle in the final 3 innings however, giving themselves fighting chances coming down the stretch.
Missoula would bring the tying run to the plate trailing by 3 in the top of the 9th inning. Billings managed to record the final 2 outs with the 2 runners aboard however, turning away the late threat of the PaddleHeads in a 8-5 loss. Missed opportunities would prove to be a theme for Missoula which would strand 11 runners on base in the loss.
