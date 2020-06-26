Werner Park to Host "50 Summers" Movie Night

The Omaha Storm Chasers and Centris Federal Credit Union will host a showing of 50 Summers at Werner Park on Friday, July 10, 2020. Gates will open at 6 p.m. with the documentary scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Parking is free to the public, courtesy of Centris Federal Credit Union.

50 Summers, produced by Hurrdat Films, features the Omaha Storm Chasers, and embeds with the front office staff on Opening Day of their historic 50th season. 50 Summers also shows how the Omaha club has managed to survive and thrive, weathering the storm of relocation threats, new ownership, name changes, and stadium issues while maintaining the longest parent-club affiliation in Triple-A Baseball.

The film has interviews with a who's who of minor league baseball in Omaha, including former minority owner Warren Buffett, Baseball Hall of Famer and Omaha Royals alum George Brett, current Kansas City Royals left fielder and Omaha native Alex Gordon, Omaha's first manager Jack McKeon, front office legend Bob Quinn, and Jesse Cuevas, the iconic groundskeeper at Rosenblatt Stadium

The film will be shown on the video board in left field and those in attendance may sit on the outfield grass. Concessions will be open as will the Jack Daniels Club.

The event has been scheduled following consultation with local health officials. It will take place with guidelines that put community safety first. Masks are encouraged, and in an effort to maintain social distancing standards, there will be limited capacity at Werner Park.

Tickets are on sale now here and can be purchased for $5. A limited number of picnic tables, including six tickets per table, can be purchased for $60.

All bags brought into Werner Park are required to be clear and are subject to search before entering. No large bags over 16" x 16" x 8" are allowed into the ballpark.

