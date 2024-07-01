Wenatchee Wild Alumnus Cooley Signs Two-Year Contract with NHL's Calgary Flames

WENATCHEE, Wash. - After opening his National Hockey League career late this past season, Wenatchee Wild alumnus Devin Cooley is hoping to fire up his pro prospects with the Calgary Flames.

The Flames announced Monday that the Los Gatos, California native had signed a two-year contract with the club, with a two-way deal in 2024-25 converting to a one-way format for the 2025-26 season. He has a chance to earn playing time with his second NHL club after playing in six games and earning a pair of wins last season for his hometown San Jose Sharks, the latter of which was a 49-save performance April 11 in a win at the Seattle Kraken. Upon making his Sharks debut in March, he became Wenatchee's third Junior A alumnus to suit up in the NHL.

After joining the Wild roster during the 2016-17 season, he won seven regular-season decisions as part of the team's run to the Ron Boileau Memorial Trophy for the BCHL's top regular-season record, and appeared in two playoff games for the team that year as well. During a three-year NCAA Division I career at the University of Denver, he was equally talented on and off the ice, earning 15 wins in net for the Pioneers and picking up three National Collegiate Hockey Conference Goaltender of the Week honors, while twice being named to the league's Academic All-Conference list.

Cooley's move to Calgary sets up a possible reunion with another Wenatchee standout, following Sam Morton 's signing with the NHL club following his 2023-24 season at Minnesota State University. The two were teammates with the Wild during the 2016-17 campaign.

The Wenatchee Wild proudly congratulate alumnus Devin Cooley on his new NHL contract with the Calgary Flames, and wish him further success as he continues his career at the highest levels of the sport.

