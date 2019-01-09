Welcome Back, Bunner

Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds are pleased to announce that forward/defenseman Michael Bunn is back after being returned on loan from the Macon Mayhem of the Southern Professional Hockey League.

Bunn logged a goal and two assists in two games with Macon last weekend. The Mayhem lost both games they played to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs.

Bunn is scheduled to be back in the lineup starting Friday night against the Danville Dashers when the Thunderbirds start up a 6-game home stand at the Fairgrounds Annex.

In a corresponding move, the Carolina Thunderbirds have released Joe Cannan on waivers.

