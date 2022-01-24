Weekend Recap

January 24, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Delaware Thunder News Release







Friday 1/21/22

The three game weekend started with the Thunder heading up to Binghamton to take on the Black Bears. These two teams are familiar with one another and will also meet next weekend for a home and home. It was Mike Cosentino vs. Mckenzie Chalmers in net. The game started fast and continued that way for most of the contest. Kyle Powell scored early for the Black Bears to break the ice. Ryan Swain and Ryan Marker had the Thunder's two first period goals. The Black Bears added two more goals from Gjurich and Ivashkin to take a 3-2 lead in to the first intermission. Much like the first, the second period saw a good bit of scoring. The Black Bears scored 4 goals in the second, and Delaware added one. It was 7-3 going in to the third. Delaware was able to cut the lead to two with a couple of third period goals from Ryan Marker, but Binghamton would add a late power-play goal to win 8-5.

Saturday 1/22/22

The busy weekend continued for Delaware in Port Huron as they took on the Prowlers Saturday night. It was Trevor Babin against Richard Shipman in net. The game got off to a goaltenders duel, with both goalies keeping the first period scoreless. The second period started with a quick strike from the Thunder with a goal from Artem Alekhin. Dalton Jay responded with a goal of his own to even the score. Just under two minutes later Steven Fowler made it 2-1 after two. Adam Morgan potted two third period goals to secure a 4-3 Port Huron win. Yianni Liarakos and James Kakos scored for Delaware in the third.

Sunday 1/23/22

The final game of the weekend was Sunday night in Port Huron. Babin got the start for Delaware and Greg Harney got the start for Port Huron. Delaware jumped out of the gates hot with a four goal first period. Yianni Liarakos had a first period hat-trick, and Brandon Lucchesi had a goal of his own. Cade Lambdin had the lone Prowlers goal in the first and Delaware led 4-1 after one. The second period saw Port Huron cut in to the Thunder lead with a pair of goals, one from Isiah Crawford the other from Mike Moroso. Artem Alekhin added a Thunder goal and it was 5-3 headed to the third. The Prowlers came out strong in the third and took the game late in regulation. Cade Lambdin and Isiah Crawford each scored their second of the night in the third, and Steven Fowler had the game winner. The Prowlers won the game 6-5.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2022

Weekend Recap - Delaware Thunder

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.