Weekend Preview Versus Maryland

September 19, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







Following the Hat Tricks split weekend against Elmira, Danbury will head down to Maryland to face off against their division rivals, the Black Bears.

Going back to the 2023-24 campaign, the Hat Tricks went 2-5-0-1 on the season against Maryland. This ended on a split weekend, during which the Hat Tricks took a 7-2 victory, followed by a 7-1 loss. However, Danbury looks to capitalize on positive momentum from their 8-2 victory over Elmira, along with Maryland coming off a shutout loss against the Nordiques. This Maryland team was also a runner-up in the Robertson Cup Final when they fell to the Lone Star Brahmas in a 4-2 defeat.

Heading into the weekend, Maryland's top two performing skaters have two points apiece: defenseman, Dylan Gordon and forward, Harrison Smith. On the Hat Tricks side, Danbury's top performers have 7 total points combined, forwards Gates Omicioli (4 points) and Ameen Ghosheh (3 points), lead the stats column, and ultimately played a big part in Saturday's victory. Head Coach Lenny Caglianone mentioned playing with intensity and discipline drove home Danbury's victory last Saturday, and they look to replicate that again this weekend.

Follow our social media pages for game day updates and highlights of this weekend series. You can also live stream the game on NATV on Friday, September 20, and Saturday, September 21, at 7:00 pm EST.

