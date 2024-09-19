Hat Tricks Sign Forward, Niko Tournas Ahead of Weekend Versus Maryland

September 19, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Today, the Hat Tricks signed forward, Niko Tournas ahead of their weekend series against the Maryland Black Bears.

Tournas, a Redding, CT native, spent last season in the USHL with the Cedar Rapids Rough Riders, where he put up five points in 41 games. The Hat Tricks drafted Niko in the 2024 NAHL Draft in the ninth round. General Manager, Bob thornton added, "He is a player we drafted and knew there was a possibility of him joining us from [the] USHL and a local CT kid we like to see on our roster. [He] Has a strong shot and USHL experience which helps our lineup and [he is a] University of New Hampshire commit." The 18-year-old forward will look to make a splash in the weekend's matchup against the Black Bears.

