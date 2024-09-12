Weekend Preview Versus Elmira

September 12, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







To kick off the Hat Tricks' fifth anniversary season, the Elmira Aviators are traveling down to Danbury for a two-game set.

Following a successful preseason campaign, the Hat Tricks look to keep the momentum going as they face off against a new team. Danbury has a 2-6 overall record in the first two games of the season dating back to the 2020-21 season. The Hat Tricks have a chance to spoil the opening weekend for the visiting Aviators, as this will be the first set of contests in which Elmira's new franchise will play.

When speaking with Head Coach, Lenny Caglianone, he vocalized the idea of relying on your confidence and your systems when playing against a new team that is not well known in terms of play style. This will also be the battle of two young head coaches. Elmira's Head Coach, Cody Murphy, will make his bench debut this weekend, however, he coached the Jr. Enforcers of the UPSHL Premier in the 2020-21 season, making this his second time coaching in Elmira. Coach Murphy led the Aviators to a 3-1 record in the preseason, which ended in a split against the Johnstown Tomahawks (2-1 loss) and the Rochester Jr. Americans (4-2 win) at the Pegula Ice Arena, home to Penn State hockey.

Be sure to catch the opening weekend action at 7:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the Danbury Ice Arena, and be sure to follow along on our socials and stream the game on NATV.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from September 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.