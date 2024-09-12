Weekend Preview

September 12, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minot Minotauros News Release







Following a preseason series split in Watford City with North Dakota rival Bismarck Bobcats, attention now shifts home for the Tauros as they close out their preseason schedule in front of their home crowd against the St. Cloud Norsemen.

The preseason isn't always pretty, but Friday night in Watford City proved to be almost as good as it gets. Minot netted five goals in their preseason debut in what was a rematch of last year's Central Cup as the Tauros cruised to a 5-1 victory over Bismarck.

A mix of returners and newcomers made an impact for the Tauros on Friday. Ian Spencer and Jack O'Hanisain notched two of the Tauros' first three goals while Billy Batten, Leo Cabulis, and Davin Nichols registered their first goals on the year.

Bismarck salvaged a series split on Saturday night defeating the Tauros 4-0 for their first win on the new year and the first win under new first-year head coach Garrett Roth.

Now having their first preseason series under their belt, the Tauros will return home to square off against St. Cloud in a series that will bring Tauros games back to their old home, the Eck Rink, while a new sheet of ice is being installed on the Pepsi Rink.

Last year, the Tauros won the season series against the Norseman nine games to three as St. Cloud finished just outside the Central Division playoff picture in fifth place, just one point back of the Austin Bruins.

Over the offseason, the Norsemen made changes that included the hiring of first-year Head Coach/GM, Joe Exter, and the hiring of Assistant Coach, Ross Kovacs.

Exter brings coaching experience to St. Cloud from the ECHL, USHL, and USNTDP, along with a decade of NCAA experience in the Big Ten, while assistant coach Ross Kovacs, a native of Dickinson North Dakota, having most recently coached with the Madison Capitols of the USHL.

On the roster side, the Norsemen will have eight returners back on the ice from last year, along with plenty of new talent as some will hit the ice for the first time this preseason when they take on the Tauros.

You can purchase tickets for this weekend's series for $5 general admission at the door. Puck drop is slated for 7:35 pm on both Friday and Saturday. The next time the Tauros return home will also be against the Norsemen on October 11th for regular season points on the Pepsi Rink.

By: Edward Nieman, www.minotauroshockey.com

