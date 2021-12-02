Weekend Preview Headlined by Biloxi Showcase

An exciting weekend lies ahead for the Prowlers and the FPHL, because on Thursday, Dec 2nd, the Prowlers will take on the River Dragons in the first of the Biloxi Showcase games. With the league hoping to grow in the southern United States, this game will help accelerate this process.

After their first bye week of the season, the Prowlers will look to build off a strong performance in their last game against the Black Bears.

In this game, the Prowlers will see the return of Dalton jay, who already has thirteen points through six games this season. Along with Jay, Matt Graham and Austin Fetterly have had incredible starts to the season, with fourteen points through eight games. And just behind them is Alex Johnson with twelve points through eight games.

The last time these two teams played was the Prowlers home-opening series back on Nov. 5th and 6th when the Prowlers were able to come away with a weekend sweep off of an OT goal by Stavros Solis and back to back great performances in net by Cory Simons. Expect all of the games this weekend to be battles.

If you want to watch the games this weekend, you can catch all three on the River Dragons YouTube page. And a reminder for the Biloxi game puck drop is 8 pm ET. Lastly, the Prowlers are back home next weekend against Carolina, and there is still plenty of time to get tickets. If you are interested in tickets, use the link on our website or contact the McMorran Box Office at (810-985-6166). We thank all Prowlers fans for their support, and we can't wait to see you back on home ice.

