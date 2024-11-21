Weekend Preview: Capitols Set to Host Sioux City

November 21, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison Capitols News Release







The Capitols are back at home this weekend looking to finish the home portion of the schedule in November on a high. Madison welcomes in Sioux City for the first time since the Musketeers lifted the Clark Cup in Middleton in May of 2022. Madison sits in third place in the Eastern Conference while Sioux City is in sixth in the Western Conference.

Promotions

This weekend, it's the return of a fan favorite from last season combined with a new deal on a classic item. On Friday, it's the first Dollar Dog Night in Capitols history. Then, on Saturday, it's the return of Wine Night (Taylor's Version). Fans can enjoy half off wine, Taylor Swift music, and "Caps Era" friendship bracelet giveaway for the first 300 fans. Tickets are still available for both nights at tickets.madcapshockey.com.

Quick Hits

Due to their performances this past weekend, both the Forward and Defenseman of the Week in the USHL come from the Madison Capitols. Ryker Lee registered seven points over two games, including a five-point performance on Friday night. Among the seven points included five goals, four on Friday and the game winning goal on Saturday with 0.6 seconds left. Lee, the forward of the week, is committed to play college hockey at Michigan State. Colton Jamieson was held off the scoresheet in the Capitols 12-goal performance but found two crucial goals on Saturday as part of a 5-4 win over the USNTDP U17s. This marks the second time this season that Madison took home both honors in the same week.

Madison was active on the trade market this week acquiring Jackson Nevers from the Waterloo Black Hawks. The forward hailing from Edina, Minnesota, has three points in 12 games this season. In his USHL career, Nevers has registered five points, including four goals, in 31 games. Nevers played high school hockey with Bobby Cowan last

season for Edina HS. The Minnesota committed forward led the Hornets in points en route to helping Edina win their fourteenth state championship in school history.

John Stout became the fourth Capitols player to be committed to play college hockey at the University of Wisconsin on Monday. He joins forwards Finn Brink, Diego Johnson, and Gavin Uhlenkamp with the "Motion W" on the line chart next to their name. Stout is in his first full season with Madison after splitting time between Minnetonka HS in Minnesota and the Capitols last season. With Stout's commitment, all but one of the Capitols 25 players is committed to play division one hockey.

Scouting Sioux City

Last season, Madison split the lone series played against Sioux City at Tyson Events Center in January. Former Capitols forward, Landen Gunderson, had the game winning goal for Sioux City with under five minutes in the third period of the win on the Friday of the series to win 3-2. In the second game, Madison came back from behind to win 4-3.

The Musketeers enter play this weekend on a five-game losing streak after starting 8-4-0-0 this season. Last weekend, Sioux City was swept at home by Muskegon by scores of 3-2 in a shootout and 2-1. They have scored just four goals over their past three games played. In the same three-game stretch, Madison has scored twenty goals.

Gunderson along with Giacomo Martino lead the Musketeers in points with 21, which is tied for the league lead in points with Ryker Lee. Both Gunderson and Martino are in their second season with Sioux City and have heavily improved their points per game Gunderson from 0.39 to 1.24 and Martino from 0.41 to 1.24.

Broadcast Information

Both games this weekend will be streamed on FloHockey with audio broadcasted live on the Capitols YouTube page. Capitols broadcaster, Drew Steele, will provide the play-by-play coverage of the game for both feeds. The pregame show will start at 6:45 pm.

Stay connected with the Madison Capitols on social media and the team's official website for the latest updates, news, and behind-the-scenes content as the team gears up for an exhilarating season ahead.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.