Sioux City Adds Scoring Forward from Omaha

Sioux City, IA - The Sioux City Musketeers have announced that they have acquired forward, Nicholas Sykora, and a 2025 Phase I 8th round draft pick from the Omaha Lancers in exchange for forward Connor Arseneault, a 2025 Phase I 6th round draft pick and 2025 Phase II 2nd and 7th round draft picks.

Sykora is currently in his second season in the USHL, he has seven points through 17 games by way of six goals and an assist. In 30 games for Omaha last season, the forward scored eight points with three goals and five assists. In 47 total USHL games, he has 15 points.

Committed to play at Quinnipiac, Sykora was ranked as a C-rated skater by NHL Central Scouting for the 2025 NHL Draft. A C-rating indicates a player who is a 4th/5th round candidate for this summer's NHL Draft.

A goal scorer by nature, the 2007 year born had a highlight night on October 13th of this season when he scored four goals in an Omaha Lancers 5-1 victory over the Chicago Steel.

Connor Arseneault appeared in 14 games for the Musketeers this season and scored three goals. The Saint John, New Brunswick native is committed to Cornell.

Sykora will be suited up in a Musketeers uniform this weekend when they take on the Madison Capitols in a two game series that begins on Friday at 7:05 pm.

