Week 9 Offensive Player of the Week Presented by Progressive

Published on May 27, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

Columbus Aviators YouTube Video







Statement Made.

Jalen Morton earns Week 9 Offensive Player of the Week presented by Progressive honors in his first start for the Columbus Aviators







United Football League Stories from May 27, 2026

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