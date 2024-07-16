Week 8 Recap

July 16, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

BOISE, Idaho - The Boise Hawks entered the final week of the first half with an outside chance at clinching a playoff berth.

The Hawks (25-23) won two of three games to start the series with the Glacier Range Riders, the loss was in a knockout round, to keep their hopes alive.

A Friday night loss eliminated Boise from the first half race. The Range Riders clinched a playoff spot, Saturday and the Hawks finished the first half on high note with a win, Sunday afternoon.

Luke Malone and Mike Peterson rank second and third in Pioneer League ERA at 4.41 and 4.42, respectively. Peterson's six wins are tied for tops in the league.

The Hawks open the second half with a 12-game road trip beginning, Tuesday, July 16 at Great Falls.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

July 9

Nich Klemp drilled a two-run double in the bottom of the eighth to break a 4-4 tie. The Hawks added an insurance run on a passed ball and captured the series opener 7-4.

July 10

Tyler Jorgensen's two-run single in the seventh put the Hawks on top 3-2 and they scored twice more to lead 5-2 with six outs left. Glacier rallied for three runs in the eighth, aided by a fly ball lost in the lights, and the Range Riders won in a knockout round.

July 11

Isaac Mendes blanked Glacier for five innings in his professional debut and combined with Cameron Dayton and Reed Garland for a five-hit shutout. Boise scored all three of its runs in the sixth on an RBI-single by Noah Marcelo and a two-run single by Jorgensen.

July 12

Micah Yonamine blasted a two-run homer in the first inning to stake the Hawks to a 3-0 lead. Yonamine finished with three hits in a 10-6 loss.

July 13

Troy Viola belted a three-run home run in an 8-5 loss.

July 14

Boise scored in each of the first-five innings to post a 10-5 victory. Emilio Alfonzo struck out eight in four innings of work as the starter and the Hawks' bullpen did not give up an earned run over the final-five frames.

