Red Hot PaddleHeads Begin Pioneer League 2nd Half this Week

July 16, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT. - The Missoula PaddleHeads are having their most successful season ever, securing the first half championship and clinching their spot in the playoffs with an impressive record of 37 wins and 11 losses-- the best first half in franchise history. This milestone is highlighted by a historic game where the PaddleHeads scored 25 runs, the most in franchise history.

Currently leading the Pioneer League, the PaddleHeads are dominating in runs, hits, and home runs. This success is fueled by standout performances from the team and a few standout players. Outfielder Adam Fogel is on a Triple Crown pace, leading the league with a remarkable batting average of .448, 75 RBIs, and 23 home runs. On the mound, Elijah Gill ranks second in the league with 6 wins, Nick Parker boasts the third most strikeouts at 57, and Andrew Garcia leads with 6 saves.

Fans are encouraged to come out to Ogren Park to witness this team in action. The PaddleHeads return to Missoula this weekend for exciting events, starting with a Growler Giveaway presented by Draught Works. The first 750 fans will receive a free growler. Saturday features Brewfest, showcasing the best breweries in Missoula, including Draught Works, Highlander, Western Cider, and more. Fans can participate in Brewfest for an additional $15. Kids and fans can also join the team on Saturday at the Missoula public library from 10:30- 11:30 for story time with the PaddleHeads. As usual, all kids get in free on Sundays, thanks to Eagle 93.3 and Trail West Bank.

Group tickets and experiences are available for these and all future games. For groups purchasing more than 15 tickets, contact the Missoula PaddleHeads office to receive discounted group rates.

Join us at Ogren Park and be part of this historic season. The future of the MLB is here in Missoula!

The PaddleHeads are having their best season ever. Single game and group tickets are now available at www.gopaddleheads.com . Follow the PaddleHeads on their social media platforms or at www.gopaddleheads.com to stay up to date on the latest happenings around the franchise.

