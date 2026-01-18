Week 8: Mammoth vs Thunderbirds
Published on January 17, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Colorado Mammoth YouTube Video
Colorado goes on the road to get the victory against Halifax in an 11-6 win!
For extended highlights, go to https://plus.nll.com
Check out the Colorado Mammoth Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from January 17, 2026
- What to Watch for vs. Rochester Knighthawks - Toronto Rock
- Adam Charalambides Scores a Hat Trick in 11-9 Loss to San Diego Seals - Vancouver Warriors
- Teat Scores Five; Black Bears Prevail over Bandits - Ottawa Black Bears
- FireWolves Look to Keep Momentum Going on the Road in Saskatchewan - Oshawa FireWolves
- Warriors Fall, 11-9, to Seals in Wild Finish - Vancouver Warriors
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Mammoth Stories
- Mammoth Win Third-Straight Via 11-6 Victory over Halifax Thunderbirds
- Mammoth Sets Sail for Atlantic Time Zone Showdown against Halifax Thunderbirds
- Mammoth Advance to 3-2 Courtesy of 7-5 Win over Georgia Swarm
- Mammoth Place Forward Ryan Lee on Season-Ending Injured Reserve
- Mammoth, Swarm Primed for Dramatic Rematch at Gas South Arena January 10