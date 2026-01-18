Week 8: Mammoth vs Thunderbirds

Published on January 17, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth YouTube Video







Colorado goes on the road to get the victory against Halifax in an 11-6 win!

For extended highlights, go to https://plus.nll.com







National Lacrosse League Stories from January 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.