Week 8: Black Bears vs Bandits
Published on January 17, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Ottawa Black Bears YouTube Video
Ottawa takes the lead in the 4th and holds off Buffalo for the 10-9 W.
For extended highlights, visit https://plus.nll.com
Check out the Ottawa Black Bears Statistics
