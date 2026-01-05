NLL Calgary Roughnecks

Week 6: Roughnecks vs Seals

Published on January 4, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Calgary Roughnecks YouTube Video


Calgary puts up a season high 15 goals as the defeat San Diego on the road.

For extended highlights go to https://plus.nll.com

Check out the Calgary Roughnecks Statistics

