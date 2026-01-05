Week 6: Roughnecks vs Seals
Published on January 4, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Calgary Roughnecks YouTube Video
Calgary puts up a season high 15 goals as the defeat San Diego on the road.
For extended highlights go to https://plus.nll.com
