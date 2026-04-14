Week 20: Las Vegas vs Philadelphia
Published on April 14, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Las Vegas Desert Dogs YouTube Video
Watch the Game Highlights from Philadelphia Wings vs. Las Vegas Desert Dogs, 04/11/2026
Check out the Las Vegas Desert Dogs Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from April 14, 2026
- Postseason on the Line as Seals Gear up for Home-And-Home against Las Vegas - San Diego Seals
- Knighthawks Celebrating Native American Heritage on April 19 - Rochester Knighthawks
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