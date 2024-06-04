Week 2 Recap

June 4, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

BOISE, Idaho - The Boise Hawks opened a nine-game road trip with a six-game series at the Billings Mustangs, May 28-June 2.

The series was a tale of two stories. The Hawks (8-4) scored 57 runs in their three wins and 11 in their three losses.

Through 12 games in the first half, Boise is in fourth place, one game back of the Glacier Range Riders, Missoula PaddleHeads, and Northern Colorado Owlz.

Micah Yonamine (11-for-25), DJ Poteet (11-for-26) and Ben Livorsi (6-for-15) each hit.400 or better during the series. Patrick Merino homered three times and drove in a team-high 10 runs.

On the mound, Mike Peterson won a pair of starts to improve to 3-0. He limited the Mustangs to two runs over 11 innings. Connor Butler and Blake McFadden each had two shutout appearances in relief.

Boise begins a three-game series at the Idaho Falls Chukars, Tuesday. First pitch is 7:05 p.m. The Hawks return home, June 7-9 to host the Chukars. The six games begin the 2024 battle for the Traffic Cone Trophy as part of the Highway Series presented by the Idaho Transportation Department.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

May 28

Ben Livorsi was 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs and nine RBI in a 16-2 win. Eight Hawks had a multi-hit game and Boise collected 21 hits as a team. Mike Peterson (2-0) gave up one run over six innings and Emilio Alfonso earned a three-inning save.

May 29

The Hawks dropped a 6-3 decision in a game shortened to 5 1/2 innings due to weather. The Mustangs scored all-six of their runs in the second inning.

May 30

Patrick Merino (5-for-6) homered twice and drove in seven to lead the Hawks to a 26-4 victory. Poteet had three hits, including a triple, and knocked in seven. Tyner Hughes had four hits, including two doubles.

May 31

Boise fell behind 3-0 after three innings and could not come back in a 7-2 loss. Poteet paced the offense with three hits and a stolen base.

June 1

The Hawks scored in four innings, but were on the short end of a 9-6 score. Joey Kalafut was 2-for-3 with two RBI in the loss.

June 2

The Hawks scored four times in the first and second and rolled to a 15-4 win. Tyner Hughes was 3-for-6 with two doubles and three RBI while Noah Marcelo added three hits from the leadoff spot.

