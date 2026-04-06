NLL Halifax Thunderbirds

Week 19: Knighthawks vs Thunderbirds

Published on April 6, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video


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National Lacrosse League Stories from April 6, 2026


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