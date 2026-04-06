Georgia Swarm Clinch Spot in 2026 National Lacrosse League Playoffs, Eye First-Round Home Game

Published on April 6, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm News Release







DULUTH, GA - The Georgia Swarm have officially clinched a playoff berth for the 2026 season in the National Lacrosse League (NLL). The Swarm, who play at Gas South Arena, have now secured a postseason appearance for the third consecutive year. The organization holds a 4-5 all-time playoff record, with its most recent championship coming in 2017.

The 2026 NLL season features 14 teams across the league, with the top eight teams qualifying for the playoffs. The opening round of the postseason will take place the weekend of April 24-26 in a single-elimination format, with the No. 1 seed facing No. 8 and No. 2 facing No. 7, and so on. Teams that advance from the quarterfinal round will move on to the semifinals, which will be played as a best-of-three series.

The Swarm's final playoff seeding - and whether the team will host a postseason game - will be determined following next two weekends of the regular season. To host a quarterfinal matchup, the Swarm must finish among the top four seeds. If the team secures home-floor advantage, the quarterfinal game would take place at Gas South Arena on April 25. The Swarm have not hosted a playoff game in Atlanta since 2019, as the team fell just short of a home postseason game in each of the last two seasons.

The Georgia Swarm hold a 10-5 record and sit top 4 in the NLL standings. The Swarm have three more regular-season matchups. The first opponent the Swarm will take on are the San Diego Seals on Sunday, April 12th, with a 4 PM start time at Gas South Arena. The following weekend with back-to-back games with the Rochester Knighthawks, who will play at Gas South Arena first on April 18th at 4 PM, then the following day in Rochester.

Fans interested in securing their seats early for the potential 2026 playoff game scheduled for April 25 at 7:30 PM at Gas South Arena may obtain tickets through Ticketmaster. Kindly monitor our social media channels, email communications, and online platforms for live updates. This prospective matchup would signify the return of postseason lacrosse to Atlanta after several years, offering Swarm supporters the opportunity to witness playoff action on their home ground.







National Lacrosse League Stories from April 6, 2026

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