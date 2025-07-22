Week 18 Plays of the Week
July 22, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL) YouTube Video
Indoor Football League Stories from July 22, 2025
- Week 19 IFL Coaches Poll - IFL
- Vegas Knight Hawks Announce Plans for Fan Appreciation Knight - Vegas Knight Hawks
- Pirates vs. Bay Area Friday Night - Massachusetts Pirates
- Arizona Rattlers' Playoff Scenarios Updated - Arizona Rattlers
- Freight Finish Season at Home against Iowa - Fishers Freight
- Meet the Pirates: Isaac Zico's Championship Mission - Massachusetts Pirates
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.