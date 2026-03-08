Week 15: Rock vs Warriors

Published on March 8, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Led by CJ Kirst (5G, 1A), The Rock put on a show on the road, defeating the Warriors 13-10.

National Lacrosse League Stories from March 8, 2026

