Week 15: Rock vs Warriors
Published on March 8, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Vancouver Warriors YouTube Video
Led by CJ Kirst (5G, 1A), The Rock put on a show on the road, defeating the Warriors 13-10.
