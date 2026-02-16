Week 12: Black Bears vs Knighthawks

Published on February 15, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears YouTube Video







Ottawa sails past Rochester with a 4th quarter comeback.

For extended highlights go to https://plus.nll.com







National Lacrosse League Stories from February 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.