Week 11: Wings vs Bandits
Published on February 8, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Philadelphia Wings YouTube Video
Philadelphia heads to Buffalo for a back and forth battle taking the W 13-11
For extended highlights go to https://plus.nll.com
Check out the Philadelphia Wings Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from February 8, 2026
- Dickson Hits 600 Goals, King's 10-Point Night Powers Warriors Past Knighthawks - Vancouver Warriors
- Higgins Stands Tall, Teat Stays Hot as Black Bears Defeat Roughnecks - Ottawa Black Bears
- Curtis Dickson Scores Seven to Lead Vancouver, 16-15, over Rochester - Vancouver Warriors
- Knighthawks Clipped by Warriors - Rochester Knighthawks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Philadelphia Wings Stories
- Resetarits and Michael Sowers Each Bag a Pair of Goals in the Opening Frame before Seals Rally
- Wings Postgame: Wings (13) vs. Bandits (11) Final
- Wings Postgame: Wings (7) vs. Seals (13) Final
- Philadelphia Wings Announce "A Tribute to the Music of Taylor Swift"
- Wings Fall after Early Lead