Week 11: Roughnecks vs Black Bears
Published on February 8, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Calgary Roughnecks YouTube Video
For extended highlights go to https://plus.nll.com
Check out the Calgary Roughnecks Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from February 8, 2026
- Dickson Hits 600 Goals, King's 10-Point Night Powers Warriors Past Knighthawks - Vancouver Warriors
- Higgins Stands Tall, Teat Stays Hot as Black Bears Defeat Roughnecks - Ottawa Black Bears
- Curtis Dickson Scores Seven to Lead Vancouver, 16-15, over Rochester - Vancouver Warriors
- Knighthawks Clipped by Warriors - Rochester Knighthawks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Calgary Roughnecks Stories
- Roughnecks Fall to Ottawa
- Roughnecks Taken Down by Rush
- Roughnecks Downed by Storm
- Roughnecks Edged by Warriors, 11-10
- Dobbie "Forever a Roughneck" Event Details