Week 1 Save of the Week Nominees: USL League One

Published on March 10, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video







The opening week of the USL League One 2026 campaign saw the league's goalkeepers deliver some brilliant denials! Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL League One Fans' Choice Save of the Week below. Voting runs through Thursday, March 12, at midnight ET.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 10, 2026

