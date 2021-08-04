Wednesday, August 4th Threshers Game Rained out vs Bradenton

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Wednesday, August 4th, Threshers game versus Bradenton has been rained out due to ongoing storms in the area. The postponed game will be played as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, August 5th, starting at 4 p.m.

Gates will open on at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday for the 4 p.m. game with the Bradenton Marauders. Thursday nights are Taps & Apps, with $3.50 24 oz. craft drafts, half price drinks and specialty appetizers. Featured taps on the 5th are from Cigar City and Terrapin.

Stay after for a spectacular postgame fireworks show over BayCare Ballpark on Thursday night!

Remaining scheduled games for the series are:

Thursday - 4 p.m. (doubleheader)

Friday - 6:30 p.m.

Saturday - 4 p.m. (doubleheader)

Sunday - 12 p.m.

Friday night arrive for the 5:30 p.m. gates as the Threshers celebrate Back to School Night with a Kids Backpack Giveaway by Kelli's Catering & Events, a school supply donation drive and recognition of the National Teacher of the Year from our neighbor, Eisenhower Elementary. More info and school supply drive.

Saturday's games will finish with a huge fireworks display, presented by Miller/Coors. Sunday's game is at Noon. The doubleheaders scheduled this week consist of two 7-innings games.

The BayCare Box Office may be reached at 727-467-4457, more tickets and info on ThreshersBaseball.com.

