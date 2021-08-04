Mets, Cardinals Game Cancelled on Wednesday

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Wednesday's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Palm Beach Cardinals was cancelled due to inclement weather.

The teams will play a doubleheader on Thursday to make up Tuesday's rainout. Games Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be single nine-inning games as scheduled to complete the series. Wednesday's game will not be made up.

Fans with tickets to games on Tuesday or Wednesday can exchange those for any other game this season.

