Marauders and Threshers Rained out Wednesday

August 4, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Bradenton Marauders News Release







CLEARWATER, Fla. - Wednesday's game at BayCare Ballpark between the Marauders and the Clearwater Threshers, Low-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, has been postponed due to incoming inclement weather.

The two teams will play a doubleheader consisting of two seven-inning games on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. at BayCare Ballpark. After the conclusion of the first game, there will be a short break prior to the second game.

