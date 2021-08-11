Wednesday, August 11 vs. Biloxi Shuckers: 6:35 PM CT: Trustmark Park

Mississippi Braves (ATL) (49-36, 1st, AA-S South, +1.0) vs.

Biloxi Shuckers (MIL) (32-53), 4th, AA-S South, -17.0)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Alan Rangel (0-1, 9.00) vs. RHP Justin Bullock (2-0, 2.45)

Game #86 | Home Game #44

TODAY'S GAME: The M-Braves continue a six-game series at Trustmark Park against the Biloxi Shuckers (MIL) on Wednesday night. This is the 20th of 30 meetings between the clubs in 2021. The Shuckers lead the season series 11-8, sweeping a six-game set at Trustmark Park, July 20-25. The last meeting will be at MGM Park in Biloxi, August 31-September 5. The Shuckers lead the all-time series, 69-60, and are 33-27 in games played at Trustmark Park since 2015.

M-BRAVES SLUG FIVE HOME RUNS IN 8-2 SERIES-OPENING WIN: The Braves blasted five home runs, setting a new record for most homers in a game at Trustmark Park, and took the series opener against the Shuckers Tuesday, 8-2. The M-Braves have won four straight Shea Langeliers was 4-for-4 with two home runs, four RBI's, and three runs, and Drew Lugbauer also added two home runs going 2-for-3 with three RBI's and a walk. Starter Freddy Tarnok struck out nine over 5.1 innings, walking one, giving up two runs on seven hits.

BACK IN FIRST PLACE: After four straight wins, the M-Braves are back in first place, one game ahead of Montgomery in the standings. The M-Braves held at least a share of first place from June 24 to August 5. The top two records in the Double-A South, regardless of division, make the Championship Series.

11-GAME HITTING STREAK FOR LANGELIERS: Shea Langeliers is on a season-high 11-game hitting streak, batting .406 with five home runs, four doubles, 10 RBI, and 12 runs scored. He leads the club and is T-1st in the league with 19 home runs.

- Langeliers is 25-for-55 in catching opposing base stealers, 45%. His 25 caught stealings are T-1st in MiLB, while nine double plays and 59 assists are tops among catchers in MiLB.

TOP HOME RUN HITTING TEAM IN CLUB HISTORY: The M-Braves have blown past the M-Braves record for homers in a single season (97, 2017) with 111 in 85 games. The club ranks 2nd in the Double-A South, and 6th in Double-A.

- The M-Braves have hit 71 home runs on the road, and 39 at Trustmark Park, which statistically ranked 30th in Double-A for homers per game in 2019, at 0.9 combined. The all-time franchise record for homers is 147, set by the 1997 Greenville Braves. The 2021 team is on pace for 150 home runs in 120 games this season.

- The M-Braves have four players with double-digit home runs for the first time since 2008, Shea Langeliers leads the way with 19, while Drew Lugbauer has 14, Greyson Jenista has 13, and Wendell Rijo has 12. In 2008, Kala Ka'aihue (14), Jason Perry (13), Reid Gorecki (10), and Jordan Schafer (10) reached double-digit homers. Langeliers' 17 homers are T-4th-most in a single season by an M-Braves player.

PITCHING AND DEFENSE: The M-Braves lead the league, and are 3rd in Double-A baseball, and 7th in MiLB, with a 3.69 ERA. M-Braves hurlers have served up 57 home run balls, which is the fewest in Double-A baseball, and T-9th fewest in all of minor league baseball. The starting rotation holds a 3.63 ERA, 5th in Double-A baseball. The M-Braves still lead the Double-A South, and are T-1st in Double-A with a .983 fielding percentage, 51 errors in 85 games.

8-4 ROAD TRIP TO PENSACOLA AND BIRMINGHAM: The M-Braves went 4-2 at Pensacola, and Birmingham during a 12-game road trip, July 27-August 8. The club hit .237 with 26 home runs (by 10 different players), averaging 4.8 runs per game. The pitching staff posted a 3.23 ERA with 141 strikeouts, 46 walks, and .220 opponents batting average.

- Shea Langeliers hit .351 with four doubles, two home runs, and 1.006 OPS to lead the offense, while RHP Bryce Elder went 3-0 with a 3.60 ERA, 25 strikeouts, five walks, RHP Spencer Strider was 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA, 21 strikeouts, two walks, and RHP Freddy Tarnok was 1-0 with a 0.82 ERA, 18 strikeouts, six walks.

ANOTHER PITCHER OF THE MONTH AWARD: RHP Bryce Elder was named the Double-A South Pitcher of the Month for July, after going 4-1 with a 2.73 ERA over five starts. Another former Longhorn, Nolan Kingham took home the award in June, also wearing the #58 on his back. The Decatur, TX native has logged five straight starts of 7.0 innings. In 16 starts between Rome and Mississippi, Elder is 7-2 with a 3.13 ERA, 36 walks, 99 strikeouts, and 1.13 WHIP. He ranks 2nd in all of MiLB with 89.0 IP.

FRANCHISE RECORD SEVEN HOMERS ON JULY 27: The M-Braves set an M-Braves, and franchise record for homers in a game on July 27, at Pensacola with seven in a game, and four during the 7th inning. The previous franchise record was five in a game (3x: 8/14/99 vs Orlando, 7/1/92 vs Knoxville, 9/3/04 vs West Tenn). The four home runs in an inning matched the franchise record, tying the four-hit on 7/7/86 vs. Memphis.

ANOTHER WINNING MONTH: The M-Braves went 14-13 in July, and have not had a losing month this season. The M-Braves had the best June in club history, going 18-8, and were 12-12 in May. The 44 home runs in July were the most in any month in club history.

TURNAROUND FOR SHEWMAKE: Since June 17, Braden Shewmake is batting .347 with eight doubles, two triples, five home runs, 21 RBI, and 19 runs scored in his last 30 games. Prior to June 17, in his first 31 games, Shewmake was batting .133.

44 WINS SINCE MAY 19: Despite a 9-game losing streak, July 17-25, since May 19 (starting 4-8), the Braves are 44-28. The 44 wins are tops in Double-A over that time.

TOPS IN STRIKEOUT PERCENTAGE: Reliever Indigo Diaz over 36.2 innings this season between Rome and Mississippi has allowed, 15 hits, 3 ER, 11 walks, 72 strikeouts, 0 HR, 17.13 K/9, 5-1, 0.76 ERA, 0.70 WHIP, .121 BAA.

151 MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUTS: LHP Kyle Muller made his major league debut for the Atlanta Braves on June 16 vs. Boston. Muller became the first M-Braves alum to debut in 2021 and 151st all-time.

FIRST ROUND PICKS AND PROSPECTS: The squad features both of Atlanta's first-round selections from the 2019 draft in catcher Shea Langeliers (#9) and shortstop Braden Shewmake (#21). They represent the third and fourth-ranked prospects in the organization, according to MLB.com and Langeliers is #56 on the MLB.com Top 100 and sixth-ranked catching prospect in baseball.

- Overall, the M-Braves feature 11 of the Braves' Top 30 prospects by MLB Pipeline. After Langeliers and Shewmake, RHP Freddy Tarnok (10), RHP Bryce Elder (#11), OF Trey Harris (#12), RHP Victor Vodnik (#13), RHP Daysbel Hernandez (15), INF Greyson Jenista (#17), C.J. Alexander (#18), RHP Spencer Strider (19), INF and OF Justin Dean (#24) are among the Top 30.

AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS:

Shea Langeliers -HR (T-1st, 19), Slugging (1st, .544), OPS (2nd, .886), XBH (5th, 31), Total Bases (2nd, 137), Hits (9th, 68), Runs (T-7th, 43), RBI (T-8th, 42)

Justin Dean - SB (T-1st, 22), Runs (T-7th, 43), 3B (T-9th, 3), Walks (T-8th, 35), OBP (11th, .352), Hits (T-10th, 66)

Drew Lugbauer - OBP (8th, .364), OPS (5th, .851), HR (8th, 14), Slugging (5th, .498)

Trey Harris - Hits (T-9th, 66)

Greyson Jenista - Walks (T-4th, 45), HR (T-9th, 13)

Brandon White - Saves (T-4th, 7)

Hayden Deal - IP (7th, 75.2), BAA (7th, .246), T-4th in starts (15), WHIP (5th, 1.28), ERA (3rd, 3.69)

