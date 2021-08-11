Rangel Wrangles Shuckers in 6-0 Shutout for Fifth-Straight Win

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves posted their third shutout in a five-game winning streak to beat the Biloxi Shuckers on Wednesday night at Trustmark Park, 6-0. Alan Rangel (W, 1-1) tossed a two-hit gem, striking out 10 Shuckers, and Shea LangeliersÂ extended his hitting streak to 12 games. The M-Braves are the first team in the league to reach 50 wins.

The M-Braves put the game away early with a five-run second inning.

Langeliers began the bottom of the second inning with a walk, and Wendell Rijo followed with the first of two doubles. Both runners came in to score courtesy of a Jacob Pearson two-RBI single. After Pearson got thrown out attempting to steal second, Greyson Jenista doubled to right-centerfield and came across to score on a Riley Unroe double off the top of the left-centerfield wall on the 10th pitch of the at-bat. CJ Alexander then homered for the second consecutive game to extend the lead to 5-0. That home run would end Biloxi's starter Justin Bullock's (L, 2-1) night as J.T. Hintzen came in in relief. Bullock went just 1.2 innings with five hits, one walk, one strikeout, five earned runs.

The M-Braves (50-36) had a two-out rally in the bottom of the third inning as Rijo doubled to centerfield and came across to score on Pearson's second RBI single of the game to push the lead to 6-0. Pearson collected a season-high three RBI on Wednesday night and has posted back-to-back multi-hit games.

Justin Dean stole second base in the bottom of the fourth inning to reclaim the league lead in steals with 23. Langeliers singled in the bottom of the fifth inning and matched Braden Shewmake for the longest hitting streak this season at 12 games. Langeliers is batting .400 over the

Bubba Derby started the bottom of the sixth inning in relief of Hintzen. Hintzen was good in relief, going 3.1 innings with three hits, two strikeouts, and one earned run.

Corbin Clouse made his 55th M-Braves appearance, but first since 2018 as he relieved Rangel after six excellent innings. Rangel gave up a bunt single to the first batter of the game but was phenomenal after retiring 18 of the 20 batters he faced, 10 via strikeout. Rangel finished with 6.0 innings, two hits, one walk, ten strikeouts, and zero earned runs. Rangel has 13 strikeouts to three walks over his first two Double-A games. Clouse struck out the side in his debut while walking one.

Clouse, Will Latchum, and Indigo Diaz combined for 3.0 innings, zero hits, one walk, and seven strikeouts in relief. Diaz added three more strikeouts, also pushing his scoreless streak to his first eight games, and 10.2 innings, 21 strikeouts to five walks.

The M-Braves will look to match their longest winning streak of the season, six, on Thursday night at Trustmark Park. RHP Spencer Strider (2-5, 5.50) will face off against RHP Noah Zavolas (4-6, 4.94). The first pitch is 6:35 pm, with coverage on 103.9 WYAB, mississippibraves.com, and MiLB.tv.

