We Don't Talk About Bruno - Encanto Comes to ABC Supply Stadium

March 22, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT, WI - Things are getting magical at ABC Supply Stadium with the showing of Disney's Encanto on Friday, April 22, presented by Educators Credit Union. This is the first $5 Family Movie Night of 2022 for ABC Supply Stadium Events. Guests will have the chance to take in a wide selection of films this summer ranging from sports classics to newly released films. Tickets are $5 per person and classic concessions will be available for purchase throughout the film.

Gates will open at 6:30 PM and Encanto will begin at 7:30 PM. The movie will be shown on the stadium's 40-foot video board, providing guests with an exceptional viewing experience.

Guests are welcome to sit in the seating bowl or on the field, while no lawn chairs are permitted on the field, guests may bring blankets to sit on. This event will be held rain or shine. Should there be any inclement weather, guests will be able to watch the movie from the Beloit Health System Club.

A little bit about Encanto, the film follows the "Madrigal family" who live in a magical place called the Encanto. This place has special powers gifting the children of this family with different abilities. The main character "Mirabel," a 15-year-old girl, was surprisingly not born with the unique powers like the rest of her family. Despite that, when the town begins to fall into peril, she may be their only hope.

Tickets are $5 per person plus a processing fee.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit SkyCarp.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from March 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.