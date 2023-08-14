WDTN's Buckeye Blast September 23 at 6 PM

DAYTON, OHIO - Calling all Buckeye football fans for a football watch party at Day Air Ballpark. On Saturday, September 23, join us for the Buckeye Blast, presented by WDTN, to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on our 2,000 sq. ft. HD video board.

Come and enjoy a chance to meet former Buckeye stars, Troy Smith and Boom Herron. Guests can also take their picture with the Heisman trophy, enjoy inflatables and games on the field, and win unique raffle prizes such as Bengals tickets, OSU football tickets, a $5,000 trip to Gatlinburg, and more.

RSVP and secure your tickets by SEPTEMBER 10 to receive five additional raffle tickets for every ticket requested (to be picked up the day of the event).

In honor of WDTN and Dayton's CW celebrating the 40th anniversary of Coats for Kids, all money raised through additional raffle ticket sales will go to the Coats For Kids program.

Fans can secure tickets for the Buckeye Blast online: daytondragons.com/buckeyeblast

Gates will open at 6:00 PM, with the OSU game starting at 7:30 PM. For more information and other frequently asked questions, visit wdtn.com/buckeyeblast.

Buckeye Blast is presented by WDTN-TV. Learn more at wdtn.com.

