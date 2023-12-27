Wave Head to Lonestar State to Face Dallas Thursday; Mesquite Saturday

The 7-time Champion Milwaukee Wave travel to Texas for a pair of Western Division battles against the Dallas Sidekicks, Thursday, December 28 at Credit Union of Texas Event Center at 7:00pm CT and the Texas Outlaws, Saturday, December 30 at 7:05pm CT at Mesquite Arena.

"I've said it before, I'll say it again; it's always tough to win on the road no matter the situation," said Milwaukee Wave Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero. "Dallas has gotten a lot better with former Wave legend Ed Puskarich running the show at Head Coach. I think he's done a really good job organizing his team and they've got some players that can hurt you so we definitely have to be prepared and put all of our focus into that first game vs. Dallas and then go from there."

Milwaukee Wave at Dallas Sidekicks, Thursday, December 28, 7:05pm CT from Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Watch the game LIVE! and for FREE! via MASL on Twitch.tv.

Saturday, December 30 the Milwaukee Wave take on the Texas Outlaws at 7:35pm CT from the Mesquite Arena in Mesquite Texas.

"The ability and talent that the Outlaws have to break defenses down is certainly cause for concern," added Oliviero. "They (Outlaws) are the only team to go into Kansas City and upset the Comets; they are coached by an indoor legend in Tatu and are just a good all around team. We know its not going to be easy but we'll be ready."

The Wave are back at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in the new year; Thursday, January 4th at 6:35pm

