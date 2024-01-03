Wave Face Undefeated Utica City FC Thursday Night at Panther Arena.

January 3, 2024 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release







After splitting their Western Conference road trip last weekend against the Sidekicks and Outlaws, the 7-time champion Milwaukee Wave have a tough task ahead of them; taking on the undefeated Utica City FC Thursday night at 6:35pm CT at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

"We know what Utica is as a team and they are dangerous," said Milwaukee Wave Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero. "The guys were eager to get back to practice and have been working hard in preparation for a team that has turned into a rival for us."

That rivalry came to be during the 22/23 post-season when Utica City FC forced a Mini-Game 3 in the Eastern Conference Semi Final and while the Wave advanced; only to be knocked out by their other rivals, the Baltimore Blast; it was a hard fought battle all the way through.

"We remember coming close to losing the semi final last year against Utica," added Oliviero. "Their (Utica) addition of Franck Tayou and Mohamed Ndiaye has only made them a more dangerous and confident team. We just need to be prepared, play smart and work together for the entire 60 minutes on Thursday. We know it'll be intense all the way through but we're looking forward to it."

Milwaukee Wave vs Utica City FC - Thursday, January 4, 6:35pm at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Tickets are on sale at MilwaukeeWave.com or at the Box Office one hour prior to game time.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from January 3, 2024

Wave Face Undefeated Utica City FC Thursday Night at Panther Arena. - Milwaukee Milkmen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.