Wave Ambush St Louis Friday Night in Milwaukee

The 7-time champion Milwaukee Wave snapped their two-game losing streak Friday night against the St. Louis Ambush at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Final Score: Milwaukee Wave 14, St. Louis Ambush 7.

The St. Louis Ambush came out of the gate with a sense of urgency that even caught the Wave by surprise; scoring three goals in the first couple minutes of the game.

"The Ambush came ready to play tonight," said Milwaukee Wave Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero. "I'm proud of the guys for battling back the way they did and got us back in it."

After three unanswered Ambush goals, the Wave turned up the intensity, scoring 4 more goals before St. Louis would tie it up before going into halftime.

Milwaukee Wave goals were scored by Mario Alvarez x2 (Unassisted and Derek Huffman), Ian Bennett x2 (Marcio Leite and Salvador Nunez), Alex Bradley (Derek Huffman), Marcio Leite x2 (Derek Huffman and Mario Alvarez), Javier Steinwascher (Salvador Nunez), Cesar Correa (Breno Oliveira), Derek Huffman x2 (Javier Steinwascher and Marcio Leite), Ricardo Carvalho, Stuart Grable (Salvador Nunez), Breno Oliveira (Alex Bradley).

"We started out slow our first couple games and we wanted to make a statement tonight; that's what we did. Awesome win tonight!" said Milwaukee Wave Defender and Hardest Working Player of the Game Derek Huffman.

The Milwaukee Wave will now prepare for the holiday season before hitting the road one more time in 2023; traveling to Dallas to face the Sidekicks Thursday, December 28 at 7:05pm CT from Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

