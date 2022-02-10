Wausau Woodchucks Sign First Player of 2022 Season

Wausau, WI - 2021 all-star and fan-favorite Kevin Kilpatrick an outfielder from the College of Central Florida is returning to the Wausau Woodchucks 2022 Roster.

OF - Kevin Kilpatrick | 6'0" | R/R | So. | College of Central Florida

After a successful 2021 Northwoods League Season with the Woodchucks we are excited to have Kevin Kilpatrick, a 6'0 sophomore originally from Stockbridge, GA, joining the team! In 19 games this spring he is hitting .357 with 21 RBI and 5 home runs. Kevin had an amazing season with the Woodchucks in 2021, where he had a batting average of .325, hit 6 home runs, and stole 12 bases.

The Wausau Woodchucks 29th season starts on Monday, May 30th on the road. The team's first home game will be Tuesday, May 31st, 2022. Gates will open at 5:35pm and first pitch is 6:35pm. Ticket packages and group ticket options are currently available for purchase. Single game tickets will go on sale in April.

