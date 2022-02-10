Express Announce Ownership Change

February 10, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Eau Claire Express News Release







Eau Claire, Wis. - Partners of Toycen Baseball Club announce the purchase of the Eau Claire Express Baseball Team of the Northwoods League.

The Eau Claire Express is currently owned by Eau Claire Baseball, managed by Bill Rowlett, Dale Rowlett, and Andy Neborak. Rowlett is one of the founders of the Eau Claire Express Baseball Team.

Toycen Baseball Club is owned and managed by the Toycen Family, owners of Toycen Ford in Chippewa Falls. Their family has been involved in automotive sales in the Chippewa Valley for over 70 years.

"We are extremely excited to continue the legacy that Eau Clarie Baseball has had on the Express over the last several years," Craig Toycen, managing partner, said. "We are huge baseball fans in our family, and we know what a rich baseball history there is in the city of Eau Claire. Knowing that legends like Hank Aaron have played at Carson Park, we are honored to be involved with this historic stadium and great baseball team.

Express management and support staff will remain in place going forward, including Eau Claire Express Manager Dale Varsho.

"We made Dale know very early in our talks that it was important to us to have him stay on with the Express," Craig Toycen said. "His experience is invaluable, and we want him a part of the Express for years to come."

The organization will continue to deliver a platform for college baseball players to better themselves both on and off the field while pursuing their dreams of becoming professional baseball players.

The Express looks to ramp up for their 17th season in the Northwoods League with their Home Opener slated for 7:05 pm on Monday, May 30th against the La Crosse Loggers. For more information on the different ticket packages, visit Eauclaireexpress.com, or call the front office at 715-839-7788 to secure your seats today.

The Eau Claire Express is a member of the Northwoods League, the finest developmental league for elite college baseball players. The Northwoods League is the largest organized collegiate baseball league in the world, with 22 teams. With its friendly ballpark settings and high level of competition, it draws significantly more fans than any other league of its kind. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League portal. For more information, visit www.eauclaireexpress.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. You can also download the Northwoods League Mobile App and set the Express as your favorite team.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from February 10, 2022

Express Announce Ownership Change - Eau Claire Express

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.