Wausau Ignite Announces Johnson and Schwisow as First Returning Players for 2026

Published on February 26, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau, WI - Wausau Ignite Softball is thrilled to announce that Mia Johnson and Riley Schwisow will return to Wausau for the 2026 season. Both Johnson and Schwisow were selected for the Northwood League Home Run Challenge and were name Northwood League Softball Post-Season All Stars in 2025.

Johnson led the Ignite and Northwoods League Softball with 47 RBIs last season, batting .323 through 124 at-bats. She recorded 40 hits with five doubles and tying Riley Schwisow with nine home runs in 2025. In addition to being a powerhouse in the batters' box, Johnson was a rock behind the plate and in the field as a utility player, posting a .991 fielding percentage through 248 innings of work.

Schwisow led the team in 11 different offensive categories including hits with 48, doubles with 11, and triples with five in 2025. Not only did she provide power at the plate, but Schwisow was dangerous on the base path, with an on-base percentage of .546 and six stolen bases. As a post-season all-star, Schwisow was listed as the best second baseman in the league, recording a fielding percentage of .958.

So far in her senior season, Johnson has hit 11 for 18, driving in 7 RBIs and launching one home run for UW-Parkside in six games. Schwisow, a junior, has recorded a hit and 2 stolen bases early this season for Northwestern State University.

Wausau Ignite Softball is preparing for a great second season. Season tickets, group outings, and select ticket packages are on sale now, with single-game tickets coming soon. Make sure to get in on all the action by calling 715-845-5055 or visiting www.ignitesoftball.com.







