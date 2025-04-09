Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview

April 9, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

One Weekend to Go

The Black Hawks finish the regular season with a pair of home games. Friday at 7:05 p.m., the Sioux City Musketeers come to Young Arena. The matchup could have a major impact on who wins this year's scoring title: Sioux City's Giacomo Martino currently tops the USHL with 72 points. Fellow Musketeer Landen Gunderson is one point behind, tied for second with Will Zellers of the Green Bay Gamblers. Then Saturday, the Omaha Lancers visit Commercial Street at 6:05 p.m. Although the Lancers are winless in their 11 most recent games, seven of those contests have been settled by two goals or less.

Their Former Teams

Games this weekend will be the only opportunity for Easton Hewson and Hunter Ramos to play against their respective former teams. Hewson was traded to the Black Hawks from Sioux City on January 30th. The defenseman has played in 19 games for Waterloo with one goal and two assists. Ramos was Omaha's leading scorer at the time the Hawks added him on February 7th. Since arriving in the Cedar Valley, Ramos has contributed two goals and 12 assists in 20 games.

Home Ice Results

The Black Hawks have won 15 games at Young Arena this season. Aside from the COVID-affected 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons, the Hawks have earned 15 or more wins in their home rink each year since being held to 14 in 2010/11. However, Waterloo has won just one of their four most recent home games. The Hawks' 35 standings points at Young Arena rank seventh in the USHL.

Goaltending Quintet

On Sunday, Carter Casey made 31 saves during the Black Hawks' 4-3 road win against the Muskegon Lumberjacks. It was the Grand Rapids, Minnesota, native's first start after playing in relief each of the prior two nights. Casey became the fifth goalie to win a game for Waterloo this season. The Hawks have not had five different netminders earn a win during the same schedule since 2001/02.

Recent Games

Last Friday in Youngstown, the Phantoms shutout the Black Hawks 6-0. It was the most goals Waterloo has allowed in one game this season and the fifth time the Hawks have been shutout in 2024/25. Visiting the National Team Development Program Under 18s the next night, Waterloo was on the short end of a 5-1 decision. Brock Schultz scored the lone goal for the away team. Schultz notched another goal on Sunday, plus an assist against the Muskegon Lumberjacks. Kaeden Hawkins scored a go-ahead goal midway through the third period, boosting the Hawks to a 4-3 win during their final regular season road game.

