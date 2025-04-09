Cedar Rapids Tenders Braiden Scuderi

April 9, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders have signed Braiden Scuderi to a United States Hockey League (USHL) tender agreement for the 2025-26 season.

Scuderi has won back-to-back Chipotle-USA Hockey National Championships with Mount St. Charles Academy. This season, the right-shot forward finished third in team scoring with 47 goals and 80 assists in 61 games playing for the 15U team.

"Braiden is a player that our scouting staff identified and watched very closely over the course of the season," said RoughRiders Head Coach Mark Carlson. "We really enjoyed getting to know Braiden and his family throughout the recruiting process. Braiden is an extremely competitive, well-rounded player who finds a way to impact games through his combination of will and skill."

Scuderi had 10 points through six games in Mount St. Charles' 2025 15O title win. Last season, he recorded 137 points in 64 games, including 12 points in the national tournament.

"I am super excited and honored to be a part of the RoughRiders organization," Scuderi said. "I can't wait to be a part of the team, family, and community the RoughRiders have created. To tender in the USHL is a great opportunity and I am especially excited to be able to play under Coach Carlson."

The USHL tender process allows teams to sign up to two players born in 2009 in exchange for their first- and second-round picks in the 2025 USHL Phase I Draft. As a result of their tender signing this year, the RoughRiders forfeit their first-round pick in Phase I of the draft. Each tendered player will join their respective team's roster for the next season and play at least 55% of the team's regular-season games.

"The RoughRiders organization is excited to welcome Braiden and the Scuderi family to Ridertown USA and the Stable," said Carlson. "We look forward to helping Braiden with his development on and off the ice over the next few seasons."

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.