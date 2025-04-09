USHL Paths to the Frozen Four

The United States Hockey League (USHL) has 79 alumni across all four participating schools competing in the 2025 NCAA Frozen Four at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.

Schedule:

Denver vs. Western Michigan | Thursday, April 10 at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Penn State vs. Boston University | Thursday, April 10 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Men's Frozen Four National Championship | Saturday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Notes:

All four starting goalies played in the USHL.

Denver: Matt Davis, Green Bay Gamblers, 2020-21

Western Michigan: Hampton Slukynsky, Fargo Force, 2023-24

Boston University: Mikhail Yegorov, Omaha Lancers, 2023-25

Penn State: Arsenii Sergeyev, Sioux Falls Stampede/Tri-City Storm, 2021-22

There are nine players in the Frozen Four with a Clark Cup Championship, awarded to the USHL postseason champion.

Denver

Jake Fisher (Fargo Force, 2024)

Garrett Brown (Sioux City Musketeers, 2022)

Troy Pitner (Youngstown Phantoms, 2023)

Western Michigan

Grant Slukynsky (Sioux City Musketeers, 2022)

Hampton Slukynsky (Fargo Force, 2024)

Iiro Hakkarainen (Fargo Force, 2024)

Boston University

Shane Lachance (Youngstown Phantoms, 2023)

Jack Harvey (Chicago Steel, 2021)

Brandon Svoboda (Youngstown Phantoms, 2023 // Fargo Force, 2024)

The only student-athlete in the Frozen Four with a Clark Cup and an NCAA title is Denver's Garrett Brown, who won a Clark Cup with the Sioux City Musketeers in 2022 and a national championship with the Pioneers in 2024. Denver's head coach and former Green Bay Gamblers assistant David Carle has been part of three national championships since 2017, the last two as head coach in 2022 and 2024.

Every Hobey Baker Hat Trick finalist played in the USHL with the U.S. National Team Development Program (NTDP): Zeev Buium (Denver), Ryan Leonard and Isaac Howard. Eight of the last 10 Hobey Baker winners are USHL alumni, including each of the last five.

Three of the top four finalists for the Mike Richter Award came from the USHL. Since the inception of the award in 2014, USHL alumni have received more than half of the nods recognizing the top goalie in college hockey.

More than half of Division I players in 2024-25 played in the USHL. More than 80% of players on current USHL rosters are committed to DI programs.

More than 70 players across Division I college hockey received all-conference honors.

More than thirty USHL and NCAA alumni have signed NHL entry-level contracts within the last month.

USHL alumni have combined to make 25 NHL debuts this season.

USHL Alumni in the Frozen Four:

Denver (NCHC)

Jack Devine, NTDP

Aidan Thompson, Lincoln Stars

Zeev Buium, NTDP

Matt Davis, Green Bay Gamblers

Sam Harris, Sioux Falls Stampede

Eric Pohlkamp, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

Boston Buckberger, Lincoln Stars

James Reeder, Dubuque Fighting Saints

Jared Wright, Omaha Lancers

Jake Fisher, Fargo Force

Kieran Cebrian, Tri-City Storm

Cale Ashcroft, Tri-City Storm

Hagen Burrows, Sioux City Musketeers

Connor Caponi, NTDP/Waterloo Black Hawks

Kent Anderson, Green Bay Gamblers

Garrett Brown, Sioux City Musketeers/Waterloo Black Hawks

Tory Pitner, Youngstown Phantoms

Paxton Geisel, Dubuque Fighting Saints/Muskegon Lumberjacks

Western Michigan (NCHC)

Alex Bump, Omaha Lancers/Tri-City Storm

Hampton Slukynsky, NTDP/Fargo Force

Grant Slukynsky, Fargo Force/Sioux City Musketeers

Owen Michaels, Dubuque Fighting Saints/Lincoln Stars/NTDP

Zachary Nehring, Sioux Falls Stampede

Samuel Sjölund, Dubuque Fighting Saints

Iiro Hakkarainen, Fargo Force

Joona Väisänen, Dubuque Fighting Saints

Matteo Costantini, Sioux City Musketeers

Brian Kramer, Fargo Force

Tristan Lemyre, Dubuque Fighting Saints

Cam Knuble, Des Moines Buccaneers/Muskegon Lumberjacks

Ty Henricks, Fargo Force/Muskegon Lumberjacks

Cole Crusberg-Roseen, Lincoln Stars

Zack Sharp, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders/Sioux Falls Stampede

Wyatt Schingoethe, Waterloo Black Hawks

Ethan Wolthers, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

Ean Somoza, Sioux Falls Stampede

Zach Bade, Tri-City Storm

Jack Mesic, Lincoln Stars/Youngstown Phantoms

Ryan Kusler, Omaha Lancers

Connor Brown, Waterloo Black Hawks

Cameron Rowe, NTDP/Des Moines Buccaneers

Penn State (Big Ten)

Charlie Cerrato, NTDP/Youngstown Phantoms

Reese Laubach, Omaha Lancers/Youngstown Phantoms

Danny Dzhaniyev, Dubuque Fighting Saints/NTDP

J.J. Wiebusch, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders/Sioux Falls Stampede

Matthew DiMarsico, Green Bay Gamblers

Simon Mack, Des Moines Buccaneers

Ben Schoen, Tri-City Storm/Youngstown Phantoms

Dane Dowiak, Tri-City Storm

Jimmy Dowd, Chicago Steel

Carter Schade, Lincoln Stars

Nicholas Degraves, Waterloo Black Hawks

Jarod Crespo, Green Bay Gamblers

Tyler Paquette, Des Moines Buccaneers/Green Bay Gamblers

Keaton Peters, Lincoln Stars

Nicholas Fascia, Waterloo Black Hawks/Madison Capitols

Braedon Ford, Des Moines Buccaneers

Alexander Servagno, Green Bay Gamblers

Jason Gallucci, Green Bay Gamblers

Andrew Kuzma, Des Moines Buccaneers/Madison Capitols

Arsenii Sergeyev, Sioux Falls Stampede/Tri-City Storm

Noah Grannan, NTDP/Sioux Falls Stampede

Boston University (Hockey East)

Quinn Hutson, Muskegon Lumberjacks

Cole Hutson, NTDP

Ryan Greene, Green Bay Gamblers

Cole Eiserman, NTDP

Shane Lachance, Youngstown Phantoms

Jack Harvey, NTDP/Chicago Steel

Jack Hughes, NTDP

Kamil Bednarik, NTDP

Devin Kaplan, NTDP

Gavin McCarthy, Muskegon Lumberjacks

Sascha Boumedienne, Youngstown Phantoms

Brandon Svoboda, Youngstown Phantoms/Fargo Force

Tristan Amonte, Youngstown Phantoms

Nick Roukounakis, NTDP/Tri-City Storm

Brehdan Engum, Waterloo Black Hawks

Doug Grimes, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders/Lincoln Stars/Sioux City Musketeers

Mikhail Yegorov, Omaha Lancers

