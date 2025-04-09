USHL Paths to the Frozen Four
April 9, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release
The United States Hockey League (USHL) has 79 alumni across all four participating schools competing in the 2025 NCAA Frozen Four at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.
Schedule:
Denver vs. Western Michigan | Thursday, April 10 at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2
Penn State vs. Boston University | Thursday, April 10 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2
Men's Frozen Four National Championship | Saturday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2
Notes:
All four starting goalies played in the USHL.
Denver: Matt Davis, Green Bay Gamblers, 2020-21
Western Michigan: Hampton Slukynsky, Fargo Force, 2023-24
Boston University: Mikhail Yegorov, Omaha Lancers, 2023-25
Penn State: Arsenii Sergeyev, Sioux Falls Stampede/Tri-City Storm, 2021-22
There are nine players in the Frozen Four with a Clark Cup Championship, awarded to the USHL postseason champion.
Denver
Jake Fisher (Fargo Force, 2024)
Garrett Brown (Sioux City Musketeers, 2022)
Troy Pitner (Youngstown Phantoms, 2023)
Western Michigan
Grant Slukynsky (Sioux City Musketeers, 2022)
Hampton Slukynsky (Fargo Force, 2024)
Iiro Hakkarainen (Fargo Force, 2024)
Boston University
Shane Lachance (Youngstown Phantoms, 2023)
Jack Harvey (Chicago Steel, 2021)
Brandon Svoboda (Youngstown Phantoms, 2023 // Fargo Force, 2024)
The only student-athlete in the Frozen Four with a Clark Cup and an NCAA title is Denver's Garrett Brown, who won a Clark Cup with the Sioux City Musketeers in 2022 and a national championship with the Pioneers in 2024. Denver's head coach and former Green Bay Gamblers assistant David Carle has been part of three national championships since 2017, the last two as head coach in 2022 and 2024.
Every Hobey Baker Hat Trick finalist played in the USHL with the U.S. National Team Development Program (NTDP): Zeev Buium (Denver), Ryan Leonard and Isaac Howard. Eight of the last 10 Hobey Baker winners are USHL alumni, including each of the last five.
Three of the top four finalists for the Mike Richter Award came from the USHL. Since the inception of the award in 2014, USHL alumni have received more than half of the nods recognizing the top goalie in college hockey.
More than half of Division I players in 2024-25 played in the USHL. More than 80% of players on current USHL rosters are committed to DI programs.
More than 70 players across Division I college hockey received all-conference honors.
More than thirty USHL and NCAA alumni have signed NHL entry-level contracts within the last month.
USHL alumni have combined to make 25 NHL debuts this season.
USHL Alumni in the Frozen Four:
Denver (NCHC)
Jack Devine, NTDP
Aidan Thompson, Lincoln Stars
Zeev Buium, NTDP
Matt Davis, Green Bay Gamblers
Sam Harris, Sioux Falls Stampede
Eric Pohlkamp, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
Boston Buckberger, Lincoln Stars
James Reeder, Dubuque Fighting Saints
Jared Wright, Omaha Lancers
Jake Fisher, Fargo Force
Kieran Cebrian, Tri-City Storm
Cale Ashcroft, Tri-City Storm
Hagen Burrows, Sioux City Musketeers
Connor Caponi, NTDP/Waterloo Black Hawks
Kent Anderson, Green Bay Gamblers
Garrett Brown, Sioux City Musketeers/Waterloo Black Hawks
Tory Pitner, Youngstown Phantoms
Paxton Geisel, Dubuque Fighting Saints/Muskegon Lumberjacks
Western Michigan (NCHC)
Alex Bump, Omaha Lancers/Tri-City Storm
Hampton Slukynsky, NTDP/Fargo Force
Grant Slukynsky, Fargo Force/Sioux City Musketeers
Owen Michaels, Dubuque Fighting Saints/Lincoln Stars/NTDP
Zachary Nehring, Sioux Falls Stampede
Samuel Sjölund, Dubuque Fighting Saints
Iiro Hakkarainen, Fargo Force
Joona Väisänen, Dubuque Fighting Saints
Matteo Costantini, Sioux City Musketeers
Brian Kramer, Fargo Force
Tristan Lemyre, Dubuque Fighting Saints
Cam Knuble, Des Moines Buccaneers/Muskegon Lumberjacks
Ty Henricks, Fargo Force/Muskegon Lumberjacks
Cole Crusberg-Roseen, Lincoln Stars
Zack Sharp, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders/Sioux Falls Stampede
Wyatt Schingoethe, Waterloo Black Hawks
Ethan Wolthers, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
Ean Somoza, Sioux Falls Stampede
Zach Bade, Tri-City Storm
Jack Mesic, Lincoln Stars/Youngstown Phantoms
Ryan Kusler, Omaha Lancers
Connor Brown, Waterloo Black Hawks
Cameron Rowe, NTDP/Des Moines Buccaneers
Penn State (Big Ten)
Charlie Cerrato, NTDP/Youngstown Phantoms
Reese Laubach, Omaha Lancers/Youngstown Phantoms
Danny Dzhaniyev, Dubuque Fighting Saints/NTDP
J.J. Wiebusch, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders/Sioux Falls Stampede
Matthew DiMarsico, Green Bay Gamblers
Simon Mack, Des Moines Buccaneers
Ben Schoen, Tri-City Storm/Youngstown Phantoms
Dane Dowiak, Tri-City Storm
Jimmy Dowd, Chicago Steel
Carter Schade, Lincoln Stars
Nicholas Degraves, Waterloo Black Hawks
Jarod Crespo, Green Bay Gamblers
Tyler Paquette, Des Moines Buccaneers/Green Bay Gamblers
Keaton Peters, Lincoln Stars
Nicholas Fascia, Waterloo Black Hawks/Madison Capitols
Braedon Ford, Des Moines Buccaneers
Alexander Servagno, Green Bay Gamblers
Jason Gallucci, Green Bay Gamblers
Andrew Kuzma, Des Moines Buccaneers/Madison Capitols
Arsenii Sergeyev, Sioux Falls Stampede/Tri-City Storm
Noah Grannan, NTDP/Sioux Falls Stampede
Boston University (Hockey East)
Quinn Hutson, Muskegon Lumberjacks
Cole Hutson, NTDP
Ryan Greene, Green Bay Gamblers
Cole Eiserman, NTDP
Shane Lachance, Youngstown Phantoms
Jack Harvey, NTDP/Chicago Steel
Jack Hughes, NTDP
Kamil Bednarik, NTDP
Devin Kaplan, NTDP
Gavin McCarthy, Muskegon Lumberjacks
Sascha Boumedienne, Youngstown Phantoms
Brandon Svoboda, Youngstown Phantoms/Fargo Force
Tristan Amonte, Youngstown Phantoms
Nick Roukounakis, NTDP/Tri-City Storm
Brehdan Engum, Waterloo Black Hawks
Doug Grimes, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders/Lincoln Stars/Sioux City Musketeers
Mikhail Yegorov, Omaha Lancers
