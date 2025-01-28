Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview

January 28, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Weekend Starts Thursday

In the Black Hawks' case, a long weekend starting on Thursday won't mean any extra rest or recuperation. In fact, just the opposite. Waterloo plays three games in three different cities beginning on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Sioux Falls Stampede. The only prior meeting between the teams this season was a 5-2 Hawks win on home ice November 1st. The Stampede are currently one point out of the USHL Western Conference lead. Then Friday at home (7:05 p.m.) and Saturday on the road (6 p.m.), Waterloo faces the Des Moines Buccaneers. The teams played four times during the first seven weeks of the season but not since November 2nd when Des Moines prevailed 4-1. The Hawks are 2-1-1 in the current series versus the Bucs.

Compton Co-Leader

Defenseman Dylan Compton recorded assists on a pair of second period goals Saturday. Those two points push him to 25 this season (two goals, 23 assists). Compton is tied with Kaeden Hawkins for the team's scoring lead. Currently, Compton and Sam Laurila of the Fargo Force are the only USHL defensemen who hold that distinction on their respective clubs. Compton is also tied as the league's fourth-highest scoring defenseman in 2024/25. With five more points, he would match Tyler Miller's team high for defensive scoring in 2023/24.

First Goals

Waterloo opponents have regularly scored first in recent weeks. Since Christmas, the other team has jumped to a 1-0 lead in eight of 10 games. That includes the last three-in-a-row. Undaunted, the Black Hawks have recovered to win four of those recent contests. For the season, Waterloo is now 9-9-3 when the opposition scores first and 8-1-6 when a Black Hawk produces the opening tally.

Sharing Shorthanded Opportunities

Ty Mason scored an important shorthanded goal last Saturday in Green Bay. It was the first of six consecutive Waterloo goals in a comeback victory against the Gamblers. In the process, Mason became the sixth different Black Hawk to score shorthanded in 2024/25. Only the U.S. National Team Development Program has had that many different players contribute a "shorty." The NTDP's shorthanded scoring has been divided between their U18 (four goals) and U17 (two) squads.

Recent Games

During a two-day span, the Black Hawks matched both their season-low and season-high for single-game scoring. The Madison Capitols blanked Waterloo 4-0 on Friday. The Hawks responded with a 6-3 win Saturday against the Green Bay Gamblers, behind two goals apiece by Kaeden Hawkins and Brock Schultz. All three times Waterloo has been shutout this season, the team has rallied to score six goals in their next outing.

