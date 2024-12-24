Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview

December 24, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Facing the Force

The Black Hawks will host the Western Conference-leading Fargo Force coming out of the United States Hockey League's holiday break. The matchups at Young Arena will be Saturday (6:05 p.m.) and Sunday (5:05 p.m.). Fargo used a five-game homestand between Thanksgiving and Christmas to seize the top spot in the conference. From November 29th to December 14th, the Force were 4-1-0 at Scheels Arena. Earlier this year, Fargo successfully protected their home ice against the Black Hawks, claiming a pair of 3-2 decisions. The first of those was concluded in overtime on October 17th.

Special Teams Significance

Black Hawks power play results are likely to have an outsized impact on this weekend's games. The Force come to Young Arena with the USHL's top penalty-killers (88.2 percent). The Black Hawks rank third in the league on the power play (24.5 percent), but Waterloo is even better at home (30.2 percent). When the teams met in Fargo earlier this season, the Hawks recorded one power play goal on six tries.

Compton, Nycz Provide Scoring

Dylan Compton will return from the USHL's holiday break ranked fourth in scoring among USHL defensemen with 17 points (two goals, 15 assists). Teammate Landon Nycz isn't far behind, tied for 10th at 14 points (four goals, 10 assists). Both players have already surpassed their totals from the 2023/24 season. Last year, Compton had 10 points in 24 games, while Nycz recorded 13 in 52 appearances. Compton and Nycz are both well-positioned to pass Tyler Miller's scoring from last year. Miller paced Hawks defensemen with 30 points.

A Long Time Away

Waterloo's 19-day Christmas break is - by some measures - the longest holiday layoff in team history. In the winter of 1971/72, the Hawks did not meet a USHL opponent between December 12th and January 7th, a 25-day span. However, Waterloo did face the Des Moines Capitals of the International Hockey League on December 22, 1971, breaking up the long vacation with a 9-4 victory which included a hat trick by John Lesyshen.

Recent Games

The Black Hawks were 1-0-2 during their last action prior to Christmas. On December 6th and 7th, Waterloo came up short during a home-and-home set with the Dubuque Fighting Saints. Both games finished with 4-3 final scores in overtime. Kaeden Hawkins scored in each of those matchups. Undaunted, Waterloo recovered to defeat the Sioux City Musketeers 6-2 on December 8th. Despite falling behind 1-0 in the first five minutes, Matthew Lansing and Teddy Mallgrave scored to give the Hawks a 2-1 lead by intermission. Lansing ended the afternoon with three points (one goal, two assists).

For complete box scores from previous Black Hawks games, visit ushl.com.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from December 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.