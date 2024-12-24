Chicago Blackhawks Night with Chris Chelios, Poster Giveaway, and Post-Game Skate Highlights Big Weekend

GENEVA, ILLINOIS - The Chicago Steel will return to action this Friday and Saturday with a pair of home games against USA Hockey NTDP U17, featuring concession specials during the game Friday, Dec. 27 at 7:05 pm CT before welcoming Chicago Blackhawks legend Chris Chelios for Chicago Blackhawks Night on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 6:05 pm CT.

Chelios will serve as the honored guest for the night and will perform the ceremonial puck drop and sign autographs for fans during the game. Special Chris Chelios-themed apparel and novelty items will be available for purchase. Fans will have opportunities to win prizes including tickets and experiences for an upcoming Chicago Blackhawks game.

Additionally, the first 500 fans through the door will receive a limited-edition Chris Chelios poster. After the game, fans are invited to stick around for a Post-Game Skate with the Steel.

The weekend opens on Friday with $2 hot dogs and $3 beer specials as the Steel return to action for the first time in 10 days.

Tickets are on sale for both games starting at just $10.

This weekend marks the first matchups between the Steel (7-18-2-0, 16 pts.) and the NTDP (6-13-1-0, 13 pts.) this season. Chicago finished with a 3-3-0-0 record against the NTDP last season, with a weekend sweep on the road against the U18 team in January serving as the catalyst for a mid-season turnaround that propelled the Steel to a playoff spot.

The Steel come off a pair of losses prior to the holiday break against Cedar Rapids, a 4-1 loss on Dec. 13 and 2-1 on Dec. 14. Ashton Schultz and Ben Yurchuk recorded the lone goals for the Steel in the two losses.

Chicago will receive a holiday gift this weekend when they get one of its top-scoring rookies back in the lineup. Teddy Mutryn missed four games while representing Team USA at the World Junior A Challenge in Alberta. USA won gold in the tournament with a 7-4 win over Sweden on Dec. 15, with Mutryn finishing with five assists. Associate Head Coach Tyler Haskins will also make his return to the bench for the Steel after manning Team USA at the tournament as an assistant coach.

Since the beginning of November, forward Ashton Schultz has scored in all but three games for the Steel, scoring seven goals and seven assists in 14 games for a point-per-game average. In the last seven games, he has three goals and four assists with ten shots on goal.

First-year forward Aidan Dyer committed to UMass-Lowell during the league's holiday break. The Michigan native ranks third on the Steel in points (15), third in goals (7), and is tied for third in assists with eight. He has scored on 15.9% of his shots, which is fifth-best on the team. He is one of four Steel players to appear in all 27 games this season.

The U17s' last USHL games came at the end of November and ended in one-goal losses in each including a 3-2 loss to Des Moines on Nov. 29 and a 5-4 defeat to Youngstown on Nov. 27. Goaltender Joey Slavick stopped 28 of 31 shots in the loss to Des Moines while JP Hurlbert and Logan Lutner had two-point games in the Nov. 27 loss.

Hurlbert leads the NTDP in points in USHL play with 13 in 12 games and also stands at the top in goals with nine. He is also tied for the team lead in assists with four. His nine goals have come off of 30 shots on goal, a percentage of 30%, which is second on the NTDP. In the last five games, he has five goals and three assists with eight shots on goal.

Forward Michael Berchild ranks second on the U17 team behind Lutner with six points in 10 USHL games. In overall play, Berchild is the top scorer for the U17s with 24 points on 14 goals and 10 assists in 25 games. In his last five USHL games, Berchild has tallied two goals and an assist and has 13 shots on goal.

Victor Plante, brother of former Steel forward Zam Plante, is tied at the top in points for the U17s in overall play with 24 points in 30 games. He has scored 10 goals and 14 assists this season. In the last six USHL outings, he has two goals and an assist and has 14 shots on goal.

The Steel are 53-34-7-5 all-time against the NTDP and 29-14-5-2 at home. This weekend marks the first two of six scheduled matchups this season. The Steel will square off against the U17 team again on Saturday, February 22 at 7:05 pm for Superhero Night in Geneva. The first matchup against the U18 team is Friday, March 21 at 6:00 pm in Michigan.

All Steel tickets are digital, and fans are encouraged to purchase online in advance at ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Season ticket plans are on sale now, starting at just 5 games for $50. Season ticket plans are built on flexibility as fans have the option of choosing their own games throughout the season with multiple benefits including season ticket gifts and special events.

Until Saturday, Dec. 28, fans can purchase the Steel Holiday Plan which includes one ticket to Chicago Blackhawks Night, two additional Steel games of your choice, and a ticket to one Chicago Blackhawks Game (either January 13 vs. Calgary or January 20 vs. Carolina). The package costs just $55.

Group tickets and experiences, suites and other premium areas, including the Coors Light Chill Zone and Ice Side Tables, are also on sale now.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Friday, December 27 vs. USA Hockey NTDP U17 (7:05 pm CT) | Concessions Special: $2 Hot Dogs and $3 Beers

Saturday, December 28 vs. USA Hockey NTDP U17 (6:05 pm CT) | Chicago Blackhawks Night featuring Chris Chelios | Limited-Edition Chris Chelios Poster Giveaway | Post-Game Skate with the Steel

Friday, January 3 at Sioux Falls Stampede (7:05 pm CT)

