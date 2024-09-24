Waterloo Black Hawks Weekend Preview

First Saturday in Party Town

The Waterloo Black Hawks' home opening game is Saturday at 6:05 p.m. against the Des Moines Buccaneers. Both teams were 1-1-0 during the USHL Fall Classic last weekend. The trip included one common opponent: Waterloo defeated the Chicago Steel 4-0 on the day after Chicago had topped Des Moines 5-2. Last season, the Hawks won six of eight games against the Buccaneers, but Des Moines claimed the series finale at Young Arena 5-4 in a shoutout on the last day of the 2023/24 regular season. Saturday's contest is the first meeting in a new season series which once again includes eight games.

Home Opening Notes

Last season, the Black Hawks won their first home game by edging the Omaha Lancers 4-3. That win moved Waterloo to 14-11-4 during annual home debuts at Young Arena. The Des Moines Buccaneers have rarely been at the top of the Hawks' home schedule in recent years; the last time Waterloo hosted Des Moines in these circumstances was on October 4, 2003. Kevin Regan made 30 saves that evening during a 2-0 shutout. Playing in Young Arena during September is also a rarity. This Saturday's game is the earliest for Waterloo on home ice since a 3-2 overtime loss against the Muskegon Lumberjacks on September 26, 2015.

Multigoal Starts

Kaeden Hawkins and Brendan McMorrow each produced a two-goal game for the Black Hawks last weekend. They are two of just 13 USHL players who have scored more than once so far this season. During the 2023/24 campaign, nine different Waterloo skaters accounted for at least one multigoal performance. Myles Hilman led the team with eight, while John Mustard and Griffin Erdman each produced four. All totaled there were 24 instances where a Hawks player scored twice (or more) in the same contest.

Positive Plus/Minus Impression

Through two games, Grady Deering leads the Hawks with a +4 plus/minus differential. That ties him for second among all USHL players coming out of the USHL Fall Classic. Deering was -18 last season. His +3 effort last Saturday versus the Chicago Steel is the best single-game mark during his time in the league.

Recent Games

The Black Hawks defeated the Chicago Steel 4-0 last Saturday. Kaeden Hawkins was Waterloo's offensive star (two goals, one assist) with a three-point performance. Calvin Vachon turned away all 33 shots he faced. His effort represents the first time in team history the Hawks have ever blanked an opening game opponent. The next afternoon, Brendan McMorrow scored twice, but a five-goal second period by the National Team Development Program propelled the Under 18s past Waterloo 5-2.

